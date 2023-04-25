Proteomics Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA
Stay up to date with Proteomics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Proteomics market to witness a CAGR of 14.6 during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Proteomics Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States), Luminex Corporation (United States), BioResource Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bruker Corporation (United States), Waters Corporation (United States) etc.
Definition
The proteomics market refers to the industry involved in the study of the structure, function, and interaction of proteins in living organisms. Proteomics involves the use of technologies such as mass spectrometry, protein microarrays, and bioinformatics to analyze and identify proteins. The information obtained from proteomic analysis is used to gain insights into the molecular mechanisms of diseases and to develop diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. The proteomics market includes products and services such as instruments, reagents, software, and contract research services. The market is applicable across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Proteomics Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029): Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnosis, Cancer Research
Proteomics Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Instruments, Consumables and reagents
Proteomics Market by Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States), Luminex Corporation (United States), BioResource Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bruker Corporation (United States), Waters Corporation (United States)
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Proteomics in these regions, from 2018 to 2029 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2029
