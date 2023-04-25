Run The Day Celebrates 20 Years of Supporting Races and Fueling Great Causes

Run The Day's Race Technology has Evolved Over the Past 20 Years

Leading technology for race registration and event promotion marks exciting milestone

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Run The Day, the first community-focused provider of race registration software and promotional offerings proudly celebrates twenty years of helping events and fundraisers to become massive successes. Run The Day’s unique approach to assisting races through promotion, registration, fundraising and race day timing services has helped thousands of communities, race directors and runners.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary" said Tim Krueger, Run The Day’s founder. "We are grateful for the trust that races have placed in us over the years and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions for our customers as we continue serving the run community for many years to come."

As part of its future, Run The Day announced a partnership with eseo, an innovative mobile community technology platform, at the end of last year. “Tim and the Run The Day team have done an incredible job of listening to and serving race customers over the past twenty years” said eseo founder Ian Campbell. “Run The Day was founded years before the first iPhone came out” continued Ian “So when layering the cutting edge technology that didn’t exist during Run The Day’s first twenty years with the Company’s unique understanding of community race needs, we expect to see a tremendously positive impact on simplifying the race management process and elevating the runner experience.”

Recent announcements from Run The Day include:

• One-click mobile race day registration through QR codes and apple pay

• Enhanced fundraising leaderboards to help raise more money for great causes

• Full integration with RunScore’s race timing software

• Fast-growing and free email newsletter to Run The Day’s runner community

As part of its commitment to never ending technological innovation, Run The Day has already started efforts on integrating with ChatGPT and other new AI technologies.

Unlike many organizations that mark milestones with special deals and promotions, Run The Day is choosing to commemorate the occasion through continued hard work and unwavering focus on delivering top notch service to its race customers. The same work and focus that has built the Company during its first twenty years.

To learn more about how Run The Day can help your race, contact the Run The Day team today.