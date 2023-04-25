Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Size expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6%, By 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market size was USD 9.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market was valued at USD 9.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Key factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, rising premature birth rates, and the adoption of LVP formulations in various healthcare and home care settings for geriatric patients with chronic illnesses. LVP is a single dose container that is terminally sterilized by heat and is greater than 100ml in size. Parenteral formulations are divided into small and large categories based on their volume, with small volume parenteral formulations being 100ml or more and can be administered as a single or multi-dose, while large volume parenteral preparations are greater than 100ml and intended for single use. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million worldwide, with the need for LVPs increasing due to the aging population's higher propensity for chronic illnesses and hospitalization.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for safe and effective injectable drug delivery methods is also driving market growth. LVPs are preferred over conventional drug delivery methods like oral medication because they offer more precise dosages, faster onset of action, and a lower risk of adverse reactions. LVPs are also quicker to prepare and easier to administer, particularly in emergency settings, compared to other medication delivery methods.

Manufacturers are creating innovative products such as pre-filled syringes and ready-to-use bags that reduce the risk of contamination and make healthcare providers' jobs easier. For example, in Europe and the Middle East & Africa, Baxter International Inc. introduced a new range of LVPs in October 2011, which includes pre-filled syringes and bags with advanced features for easy handling and administration.

However, high prices, a lack of raw materials, and concerns about the efficacy and safety of some LVP products are major factors that could limit market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market can be segmented based on type and application outlook. In terms of type, the market can be divided into LVP bags, LVP bottles, and others, with revenue projected to be in USD billion from 2019 to 2032.

Similarly, based on application outlook, the LVP market can be classified into fluid balance injection, nutrition injection, and others, with revenue also projected to be in USD billion from 2019 to 2032.

Strategic development:

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) industry is characterized by quick technological advancements and constant product innovation, driven by the objective of enhancing patient safety and improving healthcare delivery effectiveness. One of the significant strategic moves made in the LVP market was the acquisition of Akorn Inc. by Fresenius Kabi AG in 2017. Akorn Inc. specializes in ophthalmic, injectable, and specialty generic pharmaceuticals. This acquisition aimed to expand Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio and strengthen its global position in the LVP market.

Furthermore, in 2020, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched its smart IV pumps in the US market. These pumps have wireless connectivity and can be integrated with electronic health records to provide real-time monitoring of infusion therapies. This move was made in response to the increasing demand for advanced technology in the LVP market.

Other major players in the LVP industry include Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., and ICU Medical Inc. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to introduce new and innovative products that can improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of contamination.

Competitive Landscape:

The global LVP market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the market. These players are continuously striving to expand their product portfolio, enhance their market position, and increase their revenue share. Some of the major players in the global LVP market are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Hospira Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., JW Life Science, and ABBOTT.

Baxter International Inc. is a leading player in the LVP market, offering a range of LVP products, including pre-filled syringes, infusion systems, and bags. The company has a strong global presence, with operations in over 100 countries. B. Braun Melsungen AG is another key player in the LVP market, offering a comprehensive range of LVP products, including bags, bottles, and accessories. The company has a strong focus on innovation and has introduced several advanced products in the LVP market.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a leading player in the LVP market, offering a range of LVP products, including bags, bottles, and infusion systems. The company has a strong focus on research and development and has introduced several innovative products in the LVP market. Pfizer Inc. is another key player in the LVP market, offering a range of LVP products, including bags, bottles, and syringes. The company has a strong global presence, with operations in over 150 countries. Sandoz International GmbH is also a major player in the LVP market, offering a range of LVP products, including bags and bottles. The company has a strong focus on quality and has introduced several high-quality LVP products in the market.

