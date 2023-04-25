Toys and Games Market to Reach US$ 143.3 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.73%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global toys and games market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟗.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒𝟑.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕𝟑% during 2023-2028.

𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Toys and games are items designed for play and entertainment purposes. They come in various forms, from traditional toys like dolls, stuffed animals, and action figures to modern digital games and interactive toys. These are not just for fun and play but also crucial in children's cognitive, emotional, and social development. They help children develop motor skills, problem-solving abilities, creativity, imagination, and social skills. They are used for therapeutic purposes, such as helping children with special needs and mental health disorders to improve their communication, socialization, and emotional regulation skills.

𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing trend of digital gaming. In line with this, the increasing demand for educational and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) toys are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising use of technology and digital gaming, including video games, mobile apps, and virtual and augmented reality toys, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the expansion of e-commerce and online marketplaces is accelerating product sales worldwide. Moreover, the rising popularity of licensed merchandise tied to popular movies, TV shows, and other forms of media is catalyzing product demand. Besides, the escalating awareness of the benefits of play for children's cognitive, emotional, and social development is catalyzing the market. Additionally, the increasing availability of eco-friendly and sustainable toys made from non-toxic and biodegradable materials and the growth of subscription-based services that offer curated toy and game packages are providing a boost to the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger

• Tomy

• The Lego Group

• Funtastic

• JAKKS Pacific

• Lansay

• LeapFrog Enterprises

• MGA Entertainment

• Playmates Toys

• ToyQuest Vivid Imaginations

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Plush Toys

• Infant/Pre-school Toys

• Activity Toys

• Dolls

• Games And Puzzles

• Ride-ons

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Online

• General Stores

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

