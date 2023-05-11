The City of Newburgh Announces Innovative Free Six-Week Program To Support Local Food & Beverage Industry Entrepreneurs

The City of Newburgh announces free 2023 Small Business Bootcamp series “Recipes for Success”- a 6-week program connecting food/beverage entrepreneurs.

The Newburgh City Council is pleased to continue connecting residents and local entrepreneurs with resources to help them start and grow their small business here in the City of Newburgh.” — City Manager Todd Venning

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Newburgh(NY) is pleased to announce its 2023 Small Business Bootcamp series, “Recipes for Success” – an innovative, free six week workshop that will connect aspiring food and beverage industry entrepreneurs with the resources they need to build their business and their brand.

For this year’s series, the City has brought together the Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative (NUFFI), Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Newburgh Free Library, social media experts, and successful local business owners to deliver six workshop sessions for residents looking to start, or grow, their local food & beverage business.

Key Highlights for the Recipes for Success Series

- Free “Small Business Bootcamp” Series to Connect Local Food & Beverage Industry Entrepreneurs with Resources Needed to Build Their Business and Brand.

- Local Partnership with Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Newburgh Free Library Will Strengthen Local Economy.

City Manager Todd Venning: “ We are grateful for the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and for community partners like the Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative, the Newburgh Free Library, and Cornell Cooperative Extension that continue investing in our residents, our small businesses, and our City."



Series schedule starting in May 2023:

May 4th: How to Write a Business Plan

May 11th: What You Need to Know to Run a Food Business

May 18th: Agriculture Business Basics with Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative and Cornell Cooperative Extension

May 25th: Food Safety & Inspection Regulations with Orange County Department of Health

June 1st: Social Media Branding for Your Food Business

June 8th: Panel Discussion with Newburgh Food Entrepreneurs



To Register for “Recipes for Success” visit: rebrand.ly/newburghsbb