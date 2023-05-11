The City of Newburgh Announces Innovative Free Six-Week Program To Support Local Food & Beverage Industry Entrepreneurs
THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Newburgh(NY) is pleased to announce its 2023 Small Business Bootcamp series, “Recipes for Success” – an innovative, free six week workshop that will connect aspiring food and beverage industry entrepreneurs with the resources they need to build their business and their brand.
For this year’s series, the City has brought together the Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative (NUFFI), Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Newburgh Free Library, social media experts, and successful local business owners to deliver six workshop sessions for residents looking to start, or grow, their local food & beverage business.
Key Highlights for the Recipes for Success Series
- Free “Small Business Bootcamp” Series to Connect Local Food & Beverage Industry Entrepreneurs with Resources Needed to Build Their Business and Brand.
- Local Partnership with Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Newburgh Free Library Will Strengthen Local Economy.
City Manager Todd Venning: “ We are grateful for the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and for community partners like the Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative, the Newburgh Free Library, and Cornell Cooperative Extension that continue investing in our residents, our small businesses, and our City."
Series schedule starting in May 2023:
May 4th: How to Write a Business Plan
May 11th: What You Need to Know to Run a Food Business
May 18th: Agriculture Business Basics with Newburgh Urban Farm & Food Initiative and Cornell Cooperative Extension
May 25th: Food Safety & Inspection Regulations with Orange County Department of Health
June 1st: Social Media Branding for Your Food Business
June 8th: Panel Discussion with Newburgh Food Entrepreneurs
To Register for “Recipes for Success” visit: rebrand.ly/newburghsbb
