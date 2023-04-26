Herman Miller Presents Passport, the Intuitive Height-Adjustable Table Designed to Fit Everywhere

A workplace environment showing Passport Work Tables in different spaces

Home office. The living room. Pulled over to a comfortable office nook. Anywhere can be the perfect workspace with a desk that moves with the user.

The future of work is a trending topic in our current climate. But for Herman Miller, the convergence of work, life and play has always been central to how we design our products.” — Ben Watson, President, Herman Miller