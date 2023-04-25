MoRE (Money & Real Estate) 2.0 Conference To Review & Study Housing Scams

The conference aims to educate individuals on the different types of housing scams, such as bait-and-switch, and rental scams, through its upcoming edition
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MoRE 2.0 Conference will hold a special panel discussion on housing scams, focusing on helping potential buyers and sellers avoid common pitfalls.
As the real estate market continues to rebound after the pandemic, many people are eager to enter the market or expand their portfolios. Unfortunately, scammers are also taking wrong advantage of the boom with fake real estate listings, fraudulent investments, and other schemes designed to fleece unsuspecting buyers and sellers.
As some of the speakers have previously pointed out, the housing market has been inundated with fraudulent activities from shady individuals and companies who dupe potential buyers into purchasing fake properties. To avoid falling prey to these scams, individuals and organizations are encouraged to exercise caution before making a purchase. One of the ways to ensure that a property is legitimate before buying is to carry out extensive research on the property and the seller. Prospective buyers should also seek the services of registered real estate agents and consult with legal practitioners before making any commitments.
On that note, the conference will bring together experts in real estate law, financial regulation, and consumer protection to share their insights and strategies for detecting and preventing scams. Participants will also get to ask questions and share their own experiences. In addition, the conference will offer practical advice on how to navigate real estate transactions safely. Topics that will be covered include reviewing contracts and lease agreements, conducting home inspections, and seeking professional assistance when necessary. Participants will be equipped with the tools needed to protect their interests and avoid fraudulent practices.
"We're seeing more and more cases of people falling prey to housing scams, spam, and fraud, and it's essential that we work together to educate the public on how to protect themselves," commented Sarika Gautam, Manager at the MoRE 2.0 Conference. "This panel discussion will be an invaluable resource for anyone who is thinking about buying or selling real estate."
The MoRE 2.0 Conference is one of the premier events in the industry, attracting leading experts from around the world to discuss trends, best practices, and emerging issues. The real estate and finance conference will take place at the Caesars Forum on July 10-12, 2023.
To register or learn more about the conference, visit the event website at www.more2conf.com.
