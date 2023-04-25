Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.63%

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market

The global endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during 2023-2028.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Overview:

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a slightly invasive or laparoscopic procedure to treat an aortic aneurysm. This method inserts a stent graft into the aneurysm via small incisions in the groin. It doesn't need a large incision and has a shorter recovery than the conventional open surgical approach. It aims to lower the morbidity and mortality of treating arterial disease among older patients who are less fit than when major open repairs were developed and popularized. It is also widely used for abdominal and descending thoracic aorta rupture. In rare cases, it is also used to treat the pathology of the ascending aorta.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm disease majorly drives the global market. In line with this, the rising incidence of cardiac disease and hypertension significantly contributes to the market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing population is positively influencing the market. In addition, the general population's rising alcohol and tobacco use is accelerating the expansion of the global endovascular aneurysm repair market. Moreover, the increasing preference for stent grafts for aortic repair propels the market. Besides, the rapid usage of minimally invasive surgical techniques strengthens the market. Additionally, the rising awareness of the benefits of EVAR treatment is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Indication:

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

• Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

• Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Percutaneous EVAR

• Fenestrated EVAR

• Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts

• Others

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Age:

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

