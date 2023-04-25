Advantages of Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Driving Growth in Global Market | growing at a CAGR of 4.9% (2021-2030)

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transdermal drug delivery systems are a type of medical technology that allows drugs to be administered through the skin, typically in the form of a patch. This method of drug delivery has become increasingly popular in recent years because it offers a number of advantages over traditional methods such as injections or pills.

The transdermal drug delivery systems market refers to the industry that produces and distributes these patches, as well as other related products such as gels and creams. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods, and advances in technology that have made these systems more effective and reliable.

Overall, the transdermal drug delivery systems market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, as more patients and healthcare providers recognize the benefits of this method of drug delivery.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market generated $52.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $87.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to prolonged lockdown. However, the pandemic increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare spending across the globe.

Decrease in number of Covid-19 cases led to reopening of transdermal drug delivery system research facilities, which will help the market get back on track.

The transdermal drug delivery systems market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry. A number of players in the transdermal drug delivery systems market are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type of delivery, the passive segment dominated the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to rise in increased spending on healthcare facilities. Depending on application, the motion sickness segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of travelers.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡/𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦:

Matrix patches

Reservoir patches

Vapor patches

Active patches

Drug-in-adhesive patches

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚:

Pain management

Hormone replacement therapy

Cardiovascular diseases

Central nervous system disorders

Smoking cessation

Others

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

These segments are further classified based on the drug molecule type, delivery rate, size of the patch, and other parameters. The choice of segment may vary depending on the specific drug being delivered and the intended patient population.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Novartis International AG

Mylan N.V.

3M Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

ProSolus, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

