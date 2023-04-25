Growing Demand for Tissue Reconstruction Drives Expansion of Tissue Expanders Market | CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Tissue Expanders Market Size

Rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players ” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue expanders are medical devices that are used to stretch and grow skin and tissue in the body, primarily for reconstructive purposes after surgery or injury. They are implanted under the skin and gradually filled with saline solution over time to create extra space for new tissue growth.

The tissue expanders market refers to the global industry of manufacturing and selling these devices, along with related products such as surgical instruments and accessories used in the tissue expansion process. This market is driven by factors such as an increasing incidence of skin cancer and other conditions that require tissue reconstruction, as well as advances in technology and materials used in tissue expansion devices.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13776

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Product Type: Tissue expanders can be classified into two categories, namely, saline-filled and air-filled expanders.

Shape: The tissue expanders market also includes different shapes of expanders such as round, rectangular, crescent, anatomical, and custom-made.

Application: Tissue expanders are used in various medical specialties such as plastic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery, and dermatology.

End-User: The end-users of tissue expanders are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Geography: The tissue expanders market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

These segments help to understand the market and its potential, as well as provide insights into the preferences and needs of the end-users.

Alarming rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players and increase in awareness regarding aesthetic procedure among the young population leads to the growth of tissue expanders market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tissue expanders market.

Reconstructive and aesthetic procedures were profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several aesthetic clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulted in a decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/extremity-tissue-expanders-market

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Increasing incidence of skin cancer: As the incidence of skin cancer continues to rise worldwide, the demand for tissue expanders for reconstructive purposes is also increasing.

Growing demand for cosmetic surgery: Tissue expanders are also used in cosmetic surgery procedures, such as breast augmentation and reconstruction, which are becoming increasingly popular among women.

Technological advancements: Advances in materials used in tissue expanders and the development of new technologies are leading to the development of more effective and efficient devices.

Aging population: The aging population is more prone to conditions that require tissue reconstruction, such as cancer and trauma, leading to a higher demand for tissue expanders.

Reimbursement policies: Reimbursement policies for tissue expanders vary by country and can impact the affordability and accessibility of these devices.

Economic factors: Economic factors such as GDP growth, healthcare spending, and insurance coverage can also affect the tissue expanders market.

Overall, these factors contribute to the growth and evolution of the tissue expanders market, which is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13776

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞:

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Sientra Inc.

PMT Corporation

Koken Co. Ltd.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Groupe Sebbin SAS

AirXpanders Inc.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Biodermis Corp.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

Body Composition Analyzers Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.