Growing Demand for Tissue Reconstruction Drives Expansion of Tissue Expanders Market | CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Tissue Expanders Market Size

Rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players ” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue expanders are medical devices that are used to stretch and grow skin and tissue in the body, primarily for reconstructive purposes after surgery or injury. They are implanted under the skin and gradually filled with saline solution over time to create extra space for new tissue growth.

The tissue expanders market refers to the global industry of manufacturing and selling these devices, along with related products such as surgical instruments and accessories used in the tissue expansion process. This market is driven by factors such as an increasing incidence of skin cancer and other conditions that require tissue reconstruction, as well as advances in technology and materials used in tissue expansion devices.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13776

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

Product Type: Tissue expanders can be classified into two categories, namely, saline-filled and air-filled expanders.

Shape: The tissue expanders market also includes different shapes of expanders such as round, rectangular, crescent, anatomical, and custom-made.

Application: Tissue expanders are used in various medical specialties such as plastic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery, and dermatology.

End-User: The end-users of tissue expanders are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Geography: The tissue expanders market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

These segments help to understand the market and its potential, as well as provide insights into the preferences and needs of the end-users.

Alarming rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players and increase in awareness regarding aesthetic procedure among the young population leads to the growth of tissue expanders market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tissue expanders market.

Reconstructive and aesthetic procedures were profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several aesthetic clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulted in a decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/extremity-tissue-expanders-market

๐’๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

Increasing incidence of skin cancer: As the incidence of skin cancer continues to rise worldwide, the demand for tissue expanders for reconstructive purposes is also increasing.

Growing demand for cosmetic surgery: Tissue expanders are also used in cosmetic surgery procedures, such as breast augmentation and reconstruction, which are becoming increasingly popular among women.

Technological advancements: Advances in materials used in tissue expanders and the development of new technologies are leading to the development of more effective and efficient devices.

Aging population: The aging population is more prone to conditions that require tissue reconstruction, such as cancer and trauma, leading to a higher demand for tissue expanders.

Reimbursement policies: Reimbursement policies for tissue expanders vary by country and can impact the affordability and accessibility of these devices.

Economic factors: Economic factors such as GDP growth, healthcare spending, and insurance coverage can also affect the tissue expanders market.

Overall, these factors contribute to the growth and evolution of the tissue expanders market, which is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13776

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž:

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Sientra Inc.

PMT Corporation

Koken Co. Ltd.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Groupe Sebbin SAS

AirXpanders Inc.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Biodermis Corp.

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ (๐๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ% ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ):

Body Composition Analyzers Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.