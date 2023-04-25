Percoyo Agency Offers Free SEO Audits to Help Businesses Identify Areas for Improvement

Industry changes are constant in SEO. No one can predict when Google will launch its newest algorithm update thanks to all the search engines we results provide

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Percoyo offers free SEO audits to businesses that are looking to improve their online visibility and search engine rankings. As the leading digital marketing agency, Percoyo understands the importance of online visibility in today’s competitive world.That is the reason why Percoyo is offering free SEO audits where businesses can focus on areas of improvement and optimize their business for better search engine rankings. The audit gives an analysis of the current website condition in terms of SEO.The audit covers the following areas:1. Page Speed2. Content Quality3. Keywords Used4. Backlinks and many moreBased on these results a business will have an idea of the areas for improvement with respect to SEO. As said by Percoyo’s CEO “We believe that every business should have the ability to improve their brand’s presence. We ensure that our audits provide a great opportunity for businesses to improve their search engine rankings and also their organic traffic.”Percoyo has helped many businesses reach their target goals through their SEO strategies. To take benefit of the free audit visit their website and fill out the form to request for a free audit. Visit our website at: https://www.percoyo.com/seo-company-bangalore/ ContactRahil Ahmedhello@percoyo.com+91 7676722000