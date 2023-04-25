Tarrasmart founder Cristianto Rian Tarra's innovative vision led to a $75M acquisition, showcasing his commitment to positive impact in Indonesia.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarrasmart, an Artificial Intelligence technology startup based in Makassar, was recently acquired by a multinational company for an acquisition value of $75 million. Despite the departure of Tarrasmart's founder, Cristianto Rian Tarra, from his position as Head of Artificial Intelligence, his name remains an inspiration for young entrepreneurs in Indonesia, especially in Makassar.
Tarrasmart was founded by an inspirational entrepreneur named Cristianto Rian Tarra, who is often called Tian in Makassar. His innovative vision led Tarrasmart to win the Frontrunner award in the Artificial Intelligence category at the 2021 Go Global Awards hosted by the International Trade Council in the USA. Not only that, Tarrasmart has also been recognized as one of the most innovative Artificial Intelligence companies in Indonesia by Futurology Life Magazine, and named one of the best and most innovative Startup Machine Learning companies in Indonesia by Data Magazine and Beststartup Asia Magazine, all of which are based in London, U.K.
Although Tian has stepped down from his position, he remains an inspiring figure for young entrepreneurs in Makassar and Indonesia in general. Through Tarrasmart, Tian has proven that technology companies originating from Makassar have great potential to compete internationally.
With the acquisition of Tarrasmart for $75 million, the company now has new resources to develop innovative products and businesses. Tarrasmart is also committed to continuing to contribute positively to economic growth and creating job opportunities for the local community. This is evidenced by Tarrasmart's accreditation for Business Quality Standards from the International Trade Council based in Washington DC, USA, which was received during Tian's leadership.
"As the founder of Tarrasmart, I am very proud of Tarrasmart's achievements and commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence technology in the archipelago. I hope to inspire young entrepreneurs, especially in Makassar, to continue to innovate and make a name for themselves in the international arena," said Tian.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.