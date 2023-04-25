Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dental Tourism Market

Dental Tourism Market - Infographics - AMR

The global dental tourism market size was at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental tourism is the practice of traveling to another country to receive dental care at a lower cost than what is available in one's home country. This trend has been on the rise in recent years, as people seek affordable and quality dental care. Popular destinations for dental tourism include Mexico, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Hungary, among others. However, it's important to do your research and find a reputable dental clinic that adheres to international standards of care. Dental tourism can offer a great opportunity to save money on dental treatments, but it's important to weigh the costs and benefits before making a decision.

The global dental tourism market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the dental tourism market worldwide, particularly in countries like India and China, which were popular destinations for dental tourism. The imposition of travel bans, supply chain disruptions, and movement restrictions had a severe impact on this industry during the initial years of the pandemic.

The dental tourism market in India was hit hard by the travel restrictions, which prevented patients from neighboring countries from seeking dental treatment. According to Fortis Healthcare's annual report, the dental tourism industry witnessed a significant decline in 2021 due to global travel restrictions.

However, the dental tourism industry has shown signs of recovery post-pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

By services, the dental implants segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental tourism market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because dental implants are long-term replacements that are described as a restorative treatment that protects and supports natural bone while also acting as a secure foundation for a prosthesis. However, the dental cosmetics segment would display the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the prevalence of dental disorders such as periodontal disease, tooth decay, gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities, as well as an increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to tooth-related problems.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global dental tourism market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. This is due to the easy availability of dentists with rich experience. Also, superior infrastructure for dental treatment has supplemented the market growth. However, the Europe region would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to the introduction of novel technologies, such as CAD/CAM-based dental restorations and high awareness of dental procedures across the province.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

• Liberty Dental Clinic

• Dubai Dental Hospital

• Imperial Dental Specialist Center

• Medlife Group

• clove dental

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

• Franco-Vietnamese Hospital

• raffles medical group

• Fortis Healthcare

• Oris Dental Centre

