The metabolic segment dominated the global peptide therapeutics market 2021- 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peptide therapeutics are a promising area of drug development that involves using short chains of amino acids to treat a variety of diseases. Peptides can be designed to target specific proteins or pathways in the body, making them highly effective and specific in their action. They also have a low toxicity profile and are well-tolerated by patients. Recent advances in peptide synthesis and delivery have led to the development of several FDA-approved peptide drugs, including treatments for cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis. With ongoing research and innovation in the field, peptide therapeutics hold tremendous potential for improving patient outcomes and addressing unmet medical needs.

The peptide therapeutics market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The Peptide Therapeutics market is driven by factors such as the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing awareness about infection control, and the rise in the number of surgical procedures performed globally. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for Peptide Therapeuticss, especially alcohol-based hand sanitizers, as people have become more conscious about hand hygiene.

The peptide therapeutics market analysis is segmented by application, route of administration, distribution channel and region. By application, the market is segmented into metabolic, oncology, gastrointestinal, neurological, cardiovascular and others. The metabolic segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market share in 2021, accounting owing to high prevalence of metabolic disorders and growing geriatric population susceptible to metabolic disorder. The oncology segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of cancer globally and the presence of a strong product pipeline.

Depending on route of administration, the market is divided into oral and parenteral. The parenteral segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market size in 2021, owing to high rate of acceptance, quick drug delivery, and simple application. The oral segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the peptide therapeutics market forecast period owing to compliance with oral route and acceptance by patients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By application, the metabolic segment was the highest contributor to the peptide therapeutics industry in 2021.

• By route of administration, the parenteral segment was the highest contributor to the peptide therapeutics industry in 2021.

• Depending on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Sanofi SA

• Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

• Bausch Health

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Abbvie (Allergan)

