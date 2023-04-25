Next Generation Sequencing Market is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 18.3% during 2023 to 2030: Illumina, Inc.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing Market is a high-throughput DNA sequencing technique that revolutionized genomic research by providing rapid and cost-effective access to large amounts of DNA sequence data. Unlike traditional sequencing methods, NGS technologies can generate billions of reads simultaneously from a single sample, allowing for comprehensive analysis of complex genomes and rare genetic variants. As a result, NGS has become an essential tool in various fields such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, metagenomics, and personalized medicine.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐,𝟖𝟕𝟎.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎).

The next-generation sequencing market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-throughput sequencing technologies in various applications such as Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture and Animal Research, Others. Moreover, advancements in NGS platforms such as increased read lengths and accuracy have expanded their applications to long-read sequencing for de novo genome assembly and structural variation analysis. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based bioinformatics solutions has enabled easy sharing and analysis of vast amounts of genomic data generated by NGS technologies among researchers worldwide.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

✔ Increased adoption of next-generation sequencing techniques in clinical applications.

✔ Demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies continues to surge.

✔ Development of novel sequencing technologies and platforms.

✔ Integrating next-generation sequencing technology with other fields like artificial intelligence and big data analysis.

✔ Expansion of applications beyond genomics, including epigenomics and metagenomics.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., BGI, PerkinElmer Genomics, and Pierian

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

This report has explored the key segments: by Technology, by Application and by End User. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This report also provides revenue forecast data by Technology, by Application and by End User segments based on value for the period 2023-2030

By Technology: Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing, Others

By Application: Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture and Animal Research, Others

By End User: Hospital, Research Centers, Pharma and Biotech Firms, Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠:

✔ Next-Gen Sequencing Allows Rapid Analysis: Next-generation sequencing technology enables quick analysis of large amounts of genetic data, significantly shortening sequencing and analysis times.

✔ Improved Accuracy and Sensitivity: Next-gen sequencing technologies offer greater accuracy and sensitivity compared to traditional sequencing methods, providing for more precise detection of genetic variations or disease-causing mutations.

✔ Cost-Effectiveness: Next-generation sequencing has become more cost-efficient in recent years, making it more accessible for researchers and clinicians alike.

✔ Enhancement to personalized medicine: Next-generation sequencing plays an integral part in personalized medicine by helping clinicians identify genetic variations which might impede treatment decisions and determine potential treatments.

✔ Innovation in Drug Discovery and Development: Next-generation sequencing has revolutionized drug research and development by helping scientists to discover novel targets for development as well as assess safety and efficacy issues associated with potential medicines.

