Used Cooking Oil Market 2023-2028: Growth, Industry Share, Size and Forecast Report

Used Cooking Oil Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global used cooking oil market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 8.9 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

Used cooking oil (UCO) refers to waste vegetable or residual oils produced from hotels, restaurants, cafés (HoReCa), food processing sectors, and households. This leftover cooking oil is primarily acquired from olive, corn, canola, soy oils, palm, sunflower, and animal fats. It is environment-friendly, cost-effective, and can be recycled and processed in bulk quantities. As a result, UCO finds extensive applications in biodiesel production, oleochemicals, soaps, hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO), industrial greases, animal feed, paint remover, shampoo, and moisturizers.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of bio-based fuels owing to the rising consumer awareness concerning green energy and carbon emissions. Additionally, the rising utilization of UCO in manufacturing animal feeds is contributing to market growth. Moreover, with significant developments in processing and manufacturing technologies, key players are developing innovative ozone-treated oil with high calorific worth and lower ignition points.

This, coupled with the increasing usage of UCO as a fermentation media component, which acts as a carbon source in microorganisms for biodiesel production, is providing a positive thrust to market growth. Other factors, including the growing awareness about food wastage among individuals, the increasing government efforts to reduce oil wastage, and escalating fuel demand, are creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global used cooking oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Brocklesby Limited., Grand Natural Inc., Greasecycle LLC, MBP Solutions Ltd., Oz Oils Pty Ltd, Valley Proteins Inc., ABP Food Group, Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc. and Veolia Environment S.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global used cooking oil market based on source, application and region.

Breakup by Source:

• Household Sector

• Commercial Sector

Breakup by Application:

• Biodiesel

• Oleo Chemicals

• Animal feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

