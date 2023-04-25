Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Hit $4.48 Bn by 2032 with 5% CAGR Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Market Size was worth USD 2.89 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. MRA is a non-invasive diagnostic imaging technology that employs Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to generate high-resolution images of the blood arteries in the body. The market revenue growth is being driven by an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, an aging population, and advancements in imaging technology.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as stroke and coronary artery disease globally is one of the primary drivers of market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases account for roughly 18 million deaths annually, making them the leading cause of mortality globally. MRA is crucial in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases as it provides a detailed image of blood vessels and aids in identifying any blockages or artery narrowing. Another significant factor driving revenue growth in the magnetic resonance angiography market is the aging population worldwide. With the world's population continuing to age, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase, necessitating more MRA procedures. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, over 2.1 billion individuals worldwide will be 60 years or older.

Segments Covered in the Report

Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) is a non-invasive imaging technique that utilizes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to produce detailed images of the body's blood vessels. MRA is used to diagnose a variety of conditions, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, abdominal and pelvic disorders, and others. The market for MRA is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging procedures.

MRA technology can be classified into three categories: 2D MRA, 3D MRA, and 4D MRA. 2D MRA is a standard imaging technique that produces two-dimensional images of blood vessels. 3D MRA, on the other hand, generates a three-dimensional image of the vasculature, allowing for a more detailed view of the blood vessels. 4D MRA is a relatively new imaging technique that creates a dynamic 3D image of the blood vessels, providing a real-time view of the blood flow. The 4D MRA market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by advancements in imaging technology and increasing demand for more precise and accurate diagnostic imaging.

The market for MRA is segmented by application into neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, abdominal and pelvic disorders, and others. The neurological disorders segment is expected to dominate the MRA market, driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke and aneurysms. The cardiovascular diseases segment is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally.

The abdominal and pelvic disorders segment is expected to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing incidence of disorders such as abdominal aortic aneurysm and renal artery stenosis. The others segment includes a variety of disorders, such as peripheral artery disease and pulmonary embolism, and is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years.

Strategic development:

• In 2021, GE Healthcare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center formed a partnership to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, heart disease, and other medical conditions. The collaboration combines GE's advanced imaging technology and Vanderbilt's expertise in AI and machine learning to create innovative diagnostic tools.

• Siemens Healthineers announced the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, a leading manufacturer of radiation therapy equipment, for USD 16.4 billion in 2020. The acquisition aims to expand Siemens Healthineers' oncology portfolio and strengthen its position in the global healthcare market.

• In 2020, Philips Healthcare acquired Intact Vascular, a medical device company that develops minimally invasive treatments for peripheral artery disease. The acquisition aims to expand Philips' portfolio of image-guided therapies and strengthen its position in the vascular healthcare market.

• In 2019, Bayer AG acquired BlueRock Therapeutics, a biotech company that specializes in developing regenerative therapies for various diseases. The acquisition aims to strengthen Bayer's position in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

• In 2020, GE Healthcare launched the SIGNA Premier MRI system, featuring advanced imaging capabilities and improved patient comfort. The system uses AI algorithms to enhance image quality and reduce scan times, making it suitable for a wide range of clinical applications.

• In 2019, Siemens Healthineers launched the MAGNETOM Lumina MRI system, featuring advanced imaging capabilities and improved patient comfort. The system uses AI algorithms to enhance image quality and reduce scan times, making it suitable for a wide range of clinical applications.

• In 2020, Philips Healthcare launched the Azurion image-guided therapy platform, featuring advanced imaging capabilities and real-time guidance for interventional procedures. The platform uses AI algorithms to enhance image quality and improve patient outcomes.

• In 2020, Bayer AG launched the Gadavist 1.0 M solution, a contrast agent used in MRA procedures. The solution provides high-quality images of blood vessels and improves the accuracy of diagnoses.

Competitive Landscape:

The global magnetic resonance angiography market is characterized by intense competition, with a few major players dominating the market. To gain a competitive edge, these companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations.

Some of the major companies operating in the global magnetic resonance angiography market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Bayer AG, Toshiba Corporation, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation. These companies have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of magnetic resonance angiography products.

In recent years, the market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions, with major players acquiring smaller companies to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position. For example, Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian Medical Systems in 2020 to expand its oncology portfolio. Similarly, Philips Healthcare acquired Intact Vascular in the same year to strengthen its position in the vascular healthcare market.

In conclusion, the global magnetic resonance angiography market is highly competitive, with major players adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge. The market is dominated by a few major companies that offer a wide range of magnetic resonance angiography products.

