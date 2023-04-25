Plastic Extrusion Machines Market 2023-2028: Trends, Industry Share, Size and Growth Report

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global plastic extrusion machines market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 8.5 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% (2023-28).

Plastic extrusion machines, or plastic extruders, refer to mechanical systems used in high-volume production to melt and convert raw plastic into a continuous profile. They include a screw drive, screw drive motor, temperature controller, hopper, and barrel. They heat, melt, and transport the plastic through a screw to press it into a mold or work with it manually. They provide consistency through the manufactured goods while accelerating the workflow and volume. As a result, plastic extrusion machines are gaining immense traction across numerous industries due to their excellent production quality, greater flexibility, bulk production advantage, and high speed.

Market Trends:

The global plastic extrusion machines market is primarily driven by the rising demand for extruded plastic products from end use sectors, such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and construction. Moreover, the widespread integration of plastic extrusion machines with innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for plastic extrusion machines due to a significant shift toward automated plastic processing and manufacturing to improve productivity and efficacy.

In line with this, the increasing awareness about the advantages of using plastic extrusion to produce high-precision, fixed cross-sectional goods has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing sales of consumer goods, surging investments in the industrial sector, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Plastic Extrusion Machines Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global plastic extrusion machines market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apex Engineers, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, DEGUMA-SCHÜTZ GmbH, Extrusion Technik USA Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., Mitsuba Mfg. Co. Ltd., Bausano & Figli S.p.A., China National Chemical Corporation, Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Well Shyang Machinery Co. Ltd. and Windsor Machines Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plastic extrusion machines market based on machine type, process type, material, solution, application and region.

Breakup by Machine Type:

• Single-screw

• Twin-screw

Breakup by Process Type:

• Blown Film Extrusion

• Sheet/Film Extrusion

• Tubing Extrusion

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• PVC

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Others

Breakup by Solution:

• New Sales

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

• Building and Construction

• Medical

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

