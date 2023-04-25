Remote Deposit Capture Market 2023-2028: Trends, Industry Size, Growth and Forecast Analysis

Remote Deposit Capture Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global remote deposit capture market size reached US$ 293.9 Million in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 458.6 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% (2023-28).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Remote Deposit Capture Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global remote deposit capture market size reached US$ 293.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 458.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Remote deposit capture (RDC) is a technology-based banking service that streamlines the process of depositing checks by scanning and clearing electronically through a secure internet connection. It includes verifying the details and images of the checks and sharing the RDC with financial institutions. It requires a scanner, an internet connection, and a banking service that supports systems such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and computers to deposit checks conveniently. It also improves business operations, eliminates trips to the bank, offers 24/7 availability, minimizes risk, enhances cash flow, and improves convenience. As a result, RDC is gaining immense traction among businesses of all sizes across the globe.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing advancements in the banking, financial, service, and insurance (BFSI) sector. In addition, the rising digitization of financial institutions that eliminates physical visits to the bank is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), Software as a Service (SaaS), and data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) for secure payments, increased efficiency, and efficient customer service represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the growing popularity of RDC among consumers due to their fast, convenient, instant notification of deposited funds and hassle-free services are providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive use of data analytics to enable real-time fraud detection and reduction of risks is also creating a favorable market outlook.

Remote Deposit Capture Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global remote deposit capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alogent, EFT Network, FIS, Fiserv Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Jaguar Software, Checkalt LLC, Digital Check Corp., Mitek Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation and ProgressSoft Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global remote deposit capture market based on component, deployment, enterprises and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprises:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

