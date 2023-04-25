Online Dating Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Match Group, Tinder, Badoo

Online Dating Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Dating market to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Online Dating Market Breakdown by Type (Websites, Mobile Applications) by Subscription (Monthly, Yearly) by Age Group (Under 30 years, 30 – 49 years, 50 – 64 years, 65 and above) by Consumer Orientation (Male, Female, Gay, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Online Dating market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.2 Billion at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.7 Billion.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Match Group (United States), Tinder (United States), Badoo (United Kingdom), eHarmony (United States), EliteSingles (Germany), Grindr (United States), Zoosk (United States), The Meet Group (United States), Spark Networks SE (Germany), Coffee Meets Bagel (United States), Hinge (United States), OkCupid (United States), Happn (France)
Definition:
Online dating refers to the practice of using a website or mobile application to find romantic partners or friends through the internet.
Market Trends:
The online dating market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration, shifting cultural attitudes towards online dating, and the rise of social media.
Market Drivers:
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the online dating market, as people turned to digital platforms to meet new people and maintain social connections.
Market Opportunities:
Rising consumer demand for niche and LGBTQ+ dating services presents opportunities for market players to differentiate themselves and target underserved segments.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Online Dating Market: Websites, Mobile Applications
Key Applications/end-users of Online Dating Market: Male, Female, Gay, Others

