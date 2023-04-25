Carboxymethyl Cellulose indrasrty to Register Steady Growth with a CAGR of 5.2% and Value of US$ 1.8 billion by 2032.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Application (Food & Beverages, Oilfield, Paper & Pulp, Detergents, Coatings, and Others)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carboxymethyl cellulose is a cellulose derivative and is composed of derived glucose linked by (β-(1, 4) glycosidic linkages, CMC is formed after cellulose is dissolved in alkali and then treated with monochloroacetic acid to replace the hydroxyl groups of glucose, O-3, or O6. Carboxymethyl cellulose (cmc, cellulose gum), sodium carboxymethyl cellulose Improve texture, stabilize foam, prevent fruit from settling and prevent sugar from crystallizing (cake icing), and bind water: ice cream, beer, pie fillings and jellies, cake icings, dietary supplements. Carboxymethyl cellulose sodium can be found in foods and cosmetics as a viscosity modifier or thickener and emulsion stabilizer, it can also be used in water-based paints and paper production, and medicated eye drops (artificial tears) can contain carboxymethyl.
By application:
• Food and Beverage: CMC is used as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier in a variety of food products, such as dairy, bakery, and confectionery.
• Pharmaceuticals: CMC is used as a binder, disintegrant, thickener, and suspending agent in tablet formulations and liquid formulations such as syrups, suspensions, and emulsions.
• Personal Care and Cosmetics: CMC is used as a thickener, emulsifier, and stabilizer in a variety of personal care products such as lotions, creams, and shampoos.
• Oil and Gas: CMC is used as a fluid loss reducer and viscosity modifier in drilling muds.
Key Players:
• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells paper and pulp products, the company also operates a wood building materials business, logistics and leisure services. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd is a global supplier and marketer of edible products used in the food, beverage and nutrition industries. This company focuses on manufacturing a variety of stevia sweeteners, carboxymethyl cellulose, ribonucleic acid, yeast extract and more.
• Ashland Inc. It is a global, consumer market-focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly delivering solutions for a better world.
• Lamberti S.P.A is a chemical company based in Gallarate, Italy, Lamberti Group manufactures chemical specifications for a wide variety of applications.
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc., formerly DowDuPont Inc, is a technology-based materials and solutions provider. It supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits that address the front end of the manufacturing process.
• Jining Fortune Biotech Co., Ltd., as a leading global supplier of cellulose products, has been engaged in the production, development and marketing of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose and polyanionic cellulose for over 40 years.
• DeCell Corporation deals in celluloid technology, organic chemicals, high-performance chemicals, polymers and pyrotechnic devices. The company's products include cellulose acetate, tow for cigarette filters, high-performance chemicals for electronics materials and engineering plastics such as liquid crystal polymers, resin compounds and automotive airbag inflators.
The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major driver of CMC demand due to the increasing use of CMC as a thickener and stabilizer in food products. The pharmaceutical industry is also expected to contribute to the growth of the CMC market, as CMC is widely used as a binder, disintegrant, and suspending agent in tablet and liquid formulations.
In addition, the increasing demand for personal care products, such as lotions and creams, is expected to drive the demand for CMC as a thickener and emulsifier. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for CMC due to the increasing demand for processed food products, as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical and personal care industries in the region.
Carboxymethyl Cellulose by trend:
• Increasing demand for sustainable and renewable materials: The increasing awareness of the benefits of sustainable and renewable materials is expected to drive the demand for CMC in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and oil drilling.
• Growing demand for packaged food products: The rising demand for packaged food products is expected to drive the demand for CMC as a thickener and stabilizer in food products such as dairy, bakery, and confectionery.
• Emergence of natural and organic personal care products: The increasing demand for natural and organic personal care products is expected to drive the demand for CMC as a thickener and emulsifier in lotions and creams.
• Advancements in pharmaceutical formulations: The advancements in pharmaceutical formulations are expected to drive the demand for CMC as a binder, disintegrant, and suspending agent in tablet and liquid formulations.
