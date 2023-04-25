Shaftsbury Barracks - First Degree Agg Domestic / Gross Negligent Operation

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,983 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002028
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 24, 2023 / 1726 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Arlington
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault + Gross Negligent Operation with Bodily Injury
ACCUSED: Brian Foy
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Burlington
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle that had struck a person and fled from the scene. Investigation revealed Brian Foy was dropping off an individual at a residence on River Rd in Arlington. As the individual exited the vehicle, Foy accelerated at a high rate of speed, throwing the victim from the vehicle, who suffered bodily injury. Foy fled the area, later being located in West Rutland after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Foy was taken into custody by Troopers from the Rutland Barracks for operating a stolen vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license and suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Please reference VSP Rutland case number 23B4002495 for further details.
Foy was ordered held on a $25,000 bail for the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Gross Negligent Operation. Foy is set to have a court date of April 25, 2023 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2023 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.