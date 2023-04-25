Shaftsbury Barracks - First Degree Agg Domestic / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3002028

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 24, 2023 / 1726 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault + Gross Negligent Operation with Bodily Injury

ACCUSED: Brian Foy

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Burlington

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle that had struck a person and fled from the scene. Investigation revealed Brian Foy was dropping off an individual at a residence on River Rd in Arlington. As the individual exited the vehicle, Foy accelerated at a high rate of speed, throwing the victim from the vehicle, who suffered bodily injury. Foy fled the area, later being located in West Rutland after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Foy was taken into custody by Troopers from the Rutland Barracks for operating a stolen vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license and suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Please reference VSP Rutland case number 23B4002495 for further details.

Foy was ordered held on a $25,000 bail for the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Gross Negligent Operation. Foy is set to have a court date of April 25, 2023 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2023 / 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.