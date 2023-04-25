Think Together Honors The Boeing Company as its 2023 Champion of Change Recipient at Annual Raise A Hand For Education Benefit

Think Together partners with Boeing to provide STEM, coding and robotics programs to afterschool and expanded learning programs to more than 12,000 students in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, is proud to announce it has awarded The Boeing Company with its Champion of Change Award at the nonprofit's annual fundraising event Raise A Hand For Education Benefit held on April 21 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

This award recognizes companies that have made significant contributions to the education and development of Think Together students. Over its five-year partnership with Think Together, Boeing has committed more than $500,000 for STEM programming and has recently expanded its reach to include students throughout Think Together's Los Angeles and Orange County middle schools, totaling more than 12,000 students, across 46 elementary, middle and high schools.

"We are honored to receive this award and proud to be recognized for our efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of young people," said Cheri Carter, Vice President of Boeing Global Engagement. "We believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of future generations, and we are committed to working with organizations like Think Together to ensure that all students have access to the resources they need to succeed."

Through Boeing's grants, students are provided instruction in introductory coding, robotics, and logic through its Coding For All initiative and other expanded learning and enrichment curriculums. Programming supported by Coding For All includes visual and text-based code editing, rapid-prototyping, STEM career explorations, Invention Adventures activities, and Hack Clubs throughout Los Angeles county as well as Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Think Together CEO, Randy Barth, said "Boeing is a shining example of a company that truly cares about the education and well-being of our youth. Their dedication to creating opportunities for students to learn and grow is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize them as a Champion of Change awardee."

Boeing has long been a leader in corporate social responsibility and has made a significant impact in the education of young people through their partnership with Think Together. The company's dedication to providing resources, mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities has helped to improve educational outcomes and increase the number of students who are college and career ready.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

About The Boeing Company

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

