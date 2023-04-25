High School English Teacher Offers Online Professional Development Course for Secondary ELA Teachers

A high school English teacher from New Jersey designed an online, self-paced course to help teachers make learning fun, meaningful, and relevant for all students. The host of the podcast “The Joys of Teaching Literature”, the presenter has many years of experience teaching secondary English language arts and knows the importance of getting new ideas for projects and creative assignments. The course comes with practical resources and handouts for teachers to use in their own classroom.

“I wanted to create a teacher workshop because I get my best ideas from other English teachers,” said the presenter. “I love hearing about creative projects and assignments, so I made a course that has everything a teacher needs to get their students excited about learning. I think school should be a fun place where students find meaning and relevance in what they do. English teachers have so much to do but there is a way to stop taking work home.”

The course, “Easy, Exciting, and Excellent Teaching” provides teachers with the tools and knowledge they need to make their teaching life easy and stress free. The course covers many topics including project-based learning, technology, poetry, classroom management, essay feedback, filmmaking, podcasts, whole-novel activities, and free literacy blocks. Participants have access to an online forum where they can get ideas from other educators and share best practices. This is a great class of those insterested in professional development for english teachers.

Here is feedback from a teacher who took the course: “I thought this series of lessons was so worthwhile and encouraging. The course was well-developed and included student examples, handouts, and detailed descriptions of strategies. The instructor provided clear-cut, easy to understand instruction that included a variety of examples to support ideas/strategies. He was positive and clearly knowledgeable about best practices in the secondary education field. The instructor was forthright with his own experiences in the classroom, and he related to teachers well.”

Registration is now open and interested teachers can learn more and sign up at www.theteachersworkshop.com.

Participants who complete the continuing education course will get a PD certificate and should seek prior approval for CE hours from their district administration or state.

Media Contact

Company Name: Teacher's Workshop

Contact Person: Scott Cameron

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.theteachersworkshop.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: High School English Teacher Offers Online Professional Development Course for Secondary ELA Teachers