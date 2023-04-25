[Call for exhibitors] 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair is now open for SME applications

MACAU, April 25 - As one of the major economic and trade exchange events between Guangdong and Macao, this year’s “Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” will be held at the Exhibition Hall, Galaxy International Convention Center, from 27 to 30 July 2023. Continuing its focus on semi-prepared food, which is a new trend in the catering industry. The four-day event will help enterprises promote sales and explore business opportunities, as well as deepening economic and trade co-operation between Guangdong and Macao through a diverse array of activities including exhibiting and sales campaigns, business matching, live broadcasts, forums and roadshows. Local SMEs are welcomed to participate.

The “2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” is calling for exhibitors in various areas including food and beverages, big health, scientific innovations, home appliances, daily commodities, clothing, cultural and creative products, and products from Portuguese-speaking countries. Among these, priority will be given to enterprises with “made in Macao”, “Macao brands” products, agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, enterprises of Macao Ideas - The Macao Products Display Centre or the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre. Eligible Macao SMEs (which have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for at least one year; with at least 50% of the shares or the controlling interest of the company owned by Macao residents) can participate in the Fair this year at a special price of MOP 1,400.

Local SMEs interested in joining the Fair are welcome to submit their applications via the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute’s online application system ( macaomice.ipim.gov.mo ) from today to 8 May. For more information on application, please call the event’s hotline: (853) 8798 9636. If the number of applicants exceeds the availability, a ballot will be conducted. The event organiser reserves the right of final decision on relevant arrangements.