Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,313 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, one of the suspects brandished a hammer and smashed a glass case. The suspects then took property and fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/yUNGcRJuTks

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more