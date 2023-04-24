Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest

There were 2,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,313 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest.
At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, one of the suspects brandished a hammer and smashed a glass case. The suspects then took property and fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
