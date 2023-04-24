Suspect Sought in a First-Degree Fraud: 1000 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

There were 2,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,313 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Branch, seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a First-Degree Fraud offense that occurred on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 10:37 am, a suspect approached an employee of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect claimed to be a fire inspector and convinced the employee to give him money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.