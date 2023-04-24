Suspect Sought in a First-Degree Fraud: 1000 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Branch, seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a First-Degree Fraud offense that occurred on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:37 am, a suspect approached an employee of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect claimed to be a fire inspector and convinced the employee to give him money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.