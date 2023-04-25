IQF Fruits Market Share, Size, Financial Summaries Analysis By 2031 | AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International

Massive consumer spending on luxury food items and demand for convenience foods to boost the growth of the global IQF fruits market.

Owing to growth in demand for convenience food, the IQF Fruits industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IQF Fruits Market report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐐𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

IQF is an environment-friendly and non-thermal technique of food preservation. Most fruits and vegetables are preserved using this method. The use of IQF in food preservation is related to a number of advantages. It has various advantages, some of which include extending shelf life and maintaining the flavor & quality of food goods. The demand from food manufacturers to preserve food for a long time and utilize it as a component in finished goods fuels the growth of the global IQF fruit market share. The demand for IQF fruits in dairy products is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Yogurt and other dairy products are in high demand, and this demand is growing tremendously. Customer inclination for veganism is also one of the key factors that propel the growth of the global IQF fruit market size. The report analyzes these key players in the global IQF fruits market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding two-fifths of the global IQF fruits market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific IQF fruits market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐀, 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐨 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐗𝐔𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐁𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐀, 𝐇𝐢𝐦𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐑𝐃𝐌 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐟, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐚.

According to IQF fruits market trends, by end-user industry, the food service industry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast. Growth in demand for customization and innovation in food menu options are among the key factors that drive the food service industry. Consumers are provided with a wide variety of alternatives to customize their meals according to their taste, dietary, and budget preferences.

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today. The berries segment of the IQF fruits market is expected to expand due to rising demand for IQF techniques to increase the perishability of fruits and the growing use of berries in the bakery, confectionery, and HoReCa industries.

In terms of sales channel, the direct sales segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global IQF fruits market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the indirect sales segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

