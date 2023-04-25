Submit Release
*UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA/ Gross Neg Op

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE *UPDATE*

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B5001459 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter 

 

STATION: New Haven 

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 4/20/23, 0213 hours 

 

STREET: Swinington Hill Road 

 

TOWN: Leicester 

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Road 

 

WEATHER: Cloudy 

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1  

 

OPERATOR: Travis Hornbeck 

 

AGE: 25 

 

SEAT BELT? N 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT 

 

 

VIOLATION: Grossly negligent operation

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 

 

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM 

 

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

 

INJURIES: Head lacerations, suspected hematoma 

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #2 

 

OPERATOR: Scott Lanpher

 

AGE: 35

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT 

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford 

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Fiesta 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side contact damage 

 

INJURIES: None 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident with injury

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

UPDATE:

 

 

On 4/24/23, Troopers located and identified the operator of V#2 as Scott Lanpher (35) of Leicester, VT. Further investigation revealed the two operators met before the crash. As a result of their meeting, OP#1 accused OP#2 of owing him money. OP#1 followed OP#2 in order to confront him. Both V#1 and V#2 were traveling south on Swinington Hill Road when V#1 crossed into the northbound lane next to V#2. While in motion, the passenger's side of V#1 struck the driver's side of V#2, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. V#1 then struck a tree head-on while V#2 left the scene.

 

 

Both Hornbeck and Lanpher were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date; Hornbeck for Grossly negligent operation, and Lanpher for Leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting, failing to report the incident altogether.

 

 

 

ORIGINAL SUMMARY:

 

 

On 4/20/23 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Swinington Hill Road near the intersection with Cram Road in the Town of Leicester. Troopers later learned there were in fact two vehicles involved, one of which fled the scene. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on Swinington Hill Road while V#2 was traveling north. V#2 crossed into the southbound lane, causing V#1 to enter the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision.  

 

 

 

As a result, V#2 sideswiped V#1, causing V#1 to leave the roadway and strike a tree while V#2 fled the scene. The operator of V#1, identified as Travis Hornbeck (25) of Shoreham, VT, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected head injuries. 

 

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Salisbury Fire Department. Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

 

 

 

VCVCs:

 

-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points) (OP#1)

 

-23 VSA 601, "Operating without a license" ($162, 2 points) (OP#2)

 

COURT ACTION:

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 


*UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA/ Gross Neg Op

