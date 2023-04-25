Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,303 in the last 365 days.

Prospects For The Characterization Of Habitable Planets

Prospects For The Characterization Of Habitable Planets
Distribution of the currently detected planets with the conservative and optimistic habitable zones as a function of stellar temperature of the host star and the flux received by the planet. The flux received is normalized to the Earth one. This plot is regularly updated and produced by the planetary habitability laboratory at the university of Puerto Rico www.phl.upr.edu — astro-ph.EP

With thousands of exoplanets now identified, the characterization of habitable planets and the potential identification of inhabited ones is a major challenge for the coming decades.

We review the current working definition of habitable planets, the upcoming observational prospects for their characterization and present an innovative approach to assess habitability and inhabitation. This integrated method couples for the first time the atmosphere and the interior modeling with the biological activity based on ecosystem modeling.

We review here the first applications of the method to asses the likelihood and impact of methanogenesis for Enceladus, primitive Earth, and primitive Mars. Informed by these applications for solar system situations where habitability and inhabitation is questionned, we show how the method can be used to inform the design of future space observatories by considering habitability and inhabitation of Earth-like exoplanets around sun-like stars.

S. Mazevet, A. Affholder, B. Sauterey, A. Bixel, D. Apai, R Ferriere

Comments: 16 pages, 4 figures
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)
Cite as: arXiv:2304.11570 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2304.11570v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
Journal reference: Comptes rendus de physique, academie des sciences 2023
Submission history
From: Stephane Mazevet
[v1] Sun, 23 Apr 2023 08:02:39 UTC (3,147 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.11570
Astrobiology,

SpaceRef co-founder, Explorers Club Fellow, ex-NASA, Away Teams, Journalist, Space & Astrobiology, Lapsed climber.

You just read:

Prospects For The Characterization Of Habitable Planets

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more