Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,302 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Meets on April 25 at 1 p.m. to Review Compensation and Benefits for all Agencies and Collective Bargaining Agreements

MARYLAND, April 25 - Also on April 25: Public hearing to be held at 7 p.m. on the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing Act

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart, commemorates the twentieth anniversary of AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center. The second proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Gabe Albornoz and County Executive Marc Elrich, recognizes Autism Acceptance Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Board of Investment Trustees

Interview: The Council will interview candidates to serve as the Council’s representative on th... more

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Meets on April 25 at 1 p.m. to Review Compensation and Benefits for all Agencies and Collective Bargaining Agreements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more