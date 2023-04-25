Montgomery County Council Meets on April 25 at 1 p.m. to Review Compensation and Benefits for all Agencies and Collective Bargaining Agreements

MARYLAND, April 25 - Also on April 25: Public hearing to be held at 7 p.m. on the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing Act
The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart, commemorates the twentieth anniversary of AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center. The second proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Gabe Albornoz and County Executive Marc Elrich, recognizes Autism Acceptance Month.
More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
