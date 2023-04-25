New Haven Barracks / VCOR / Unlawful Mischief

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,257 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001531
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont
VIOLATION: VCOR, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Christopher G. Bridgmon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 24, 2023 at approximately 1505 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a vandalism complaint located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. It was discovered that Bridgmon had violated his conditions of release and caused damage to a neighbor’s property. Bridgmon was released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2023 at 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.