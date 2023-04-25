New Haven Barracks / VCOR / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATION: VCOR, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Christopher G. Bridgmon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 24, 2023 at approximately 1505 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a vandalism complaint located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. It was discovered that Bridgmon had violated his conditions of release and caused damage to a neighbor’s property. Bridgmon was released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2023 at 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.