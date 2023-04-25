Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $846.35 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aqua gym equipment market was valued at USD 590.60 million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 846.35 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.60 % from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Speedo International Ltd. ( Australia )

) Aquapole ( New Zealand )

) N-FOX ( Poland )

) HYDRO-FIT (U.S.)

Sprint Aquatics (U.S.)

Texas Rec (U.S.)

Aqua Gear Inc. (U.S.)

Excel Sports Science Inc. (U.S.)

La Spirotechnique ( France )

) and Beco Beermann GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

Market Drivers

The amount that customers are spending on their well-being has significantly increased in recent years. The sale of gym equipment, including aqua gym equipment, for both private usage and business use, is increasing as a result. Water gyms are becoming more popular in urban areas than in rural ones, which is boosting aqua gym equipment sales. With these activities, you can burn more than 400 calories in an hour.

Due to all of these elements, rising aqua gym equipment sales are predicted to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period. The industry's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the cardiovascular aqua gym equipment, which held the greatest share of the global market.

By lowering calories and fats, this cardiovascular aqua gym equipment aids in weight loss. By pumping blood to the veins, this apparatus also helps to lower heart rate. An individual's lung capacity is increased, according to a cardiac expert, when using cardiovascular aqua gym equipment. Hence, on the advice of their doctors, persons with heart problems frequently use aqua gym equipment.

Market Restraints

The aqua gym equipment market is anticipated to experience slow expansion due to the high cost of the equipment. When multiple people worked out at home because the gyms were all closed, there wasn't enough aqua gym equipment available.

Aqua gym equipment's prices rise to match the supply when it is hard to find. This drives up the cost of aqua gym equipment and can serve as a significant market growth restraint.

Regional Analysis

Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Because of the increasing demand for a drug-free lifestyle in this region, North America now controls the majority of the aqua gym equipment industry.

The population's increased awareness of health issues and the region's rising disposable income will also contribute to the market's expansion.

Due to rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles, particularly in developing nations like India and China, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth between 2023 and 2030. In addition, the region's aging population, rising product innovation, and rising health concerns are all significant aspects that will increase market demand.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Cardiovascular

Strength Training

Others

By Type

Water Weights

Water Dumbbells

Water Barbells

Ankle & Wrist Weights

Others

By Machines and Equipment

Aqua Stepper

Aqua Cycle

Aqua Treadmill

Aqua Elliptical

Aquatic Walker

Others

By Consumer Group

By Pricing

Low (Below US$ 150 )

) Medium ( US$ 150 to US$ 1000 )

to ) High (Above US$ 1000 )

By End-Use

By Distribution Channel

