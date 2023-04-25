BuySocialMediaMarketing Announces Major Update and Exciting New Features

Social Media Marketing Company's Redesign Offers Modern, Streamlined Look

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - BuySocialMediaMarketing is proud to announce its latest update, which includes a new design, new services, and a dashboard for existing clients. The company has been working hard to provide a better user experience for its visitors and believes that this latest update accomplishes just that.

New Design

The new design is one of the most noticeable changes in this update. The website now boasts a modern and sleek look that is both visually appealing and easy to navigate, ensuring that users have an enjoyable experience while using the website.

New Features and Services

In addition to the new design, BuySocialMediaMarketing has also added exciting new services, complimentary trials, a dashboard for existing clients, and a new way to place orders on the website. These changes are aimed at providing users with more value and convenience.

New Services

BuySocialMediaMarketing has introduced 16 new services that offer a wider range of social media engagement options on the most popular platforms in the world, including Spotify. The company has also added a new customization option for its random comments services, allowing users to choose a comments category for services available for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Complimentary Trial Services

BuySocialMediaMarketing now offers 20 complimentary trial services for its users to choose from as their first trial with the company. Users can find a list of all available trials on the website.

Dashboard Access

The newly added dashboard offers a variety of features aimed at making the user experience more convenient and enjoyable. These include saving social media accounts for easier ordering, saving payment card details for easier checkout, using the account's balance for ordering, cash-back options for card and crypto payments, and accessing orders and top-up history.

BuySocialMediaMarketing is excited to offer these new features to its users and hopes they will take advantage of all the benefits the website has to offer. The company is committed to providing a better user experience and will continue to work hard to achieve this goal.

