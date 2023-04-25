The Acceleration Group Paves the Way for Craft Spirit Companies' Success with Specialty Lending Solutions

TAG's specialty lending platform brings craft spirit companies the capital they need to succeed

The Acceleration Group (TAG), a financial technology and lending platform, announces the launch of its specialty lending solutions, aimed at providing craft spirit companies the capital they need to succeed. TAG offers a range of financial vehicles such as lending, cash flow management, back office solutions, contract consulting, accounting support, and overall business health consulting, helping business owners keep their hard-earned equity while advancing their product lineups in their high-growth phase.

TAG's co-founder and CEO, Ryan Tripp, is a highly skilled and experienced executive with a proven track record of driving growth and profitability for high-impact businesses. With over a decade of experience in finance and operations, Ryan has a deep understanding of the challenges and complexities of building and leading multiple billion-dollar operations. Throughout his career, Ryan has served as CFO and financial executive for multiple billion-dollar operations (Terra Worldwide Logistics and Redwood Logistics). Ryan has successfully executed several large-scale sell-side transactions, resulting in multiple high 9-figure exits. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to TAG and is well-positioned to lead the company in its mission to provide innovative lending solutions to the craft cocktail industry. With his deep understanding of corporate finance and operational strategy, Ryan is poised to drive growth and success for TAG and its customers.

TAG's co-founder and President, Adam McDaniel, is a successful entrepreneur with multiple start-ups and exits in a multitude of industry sectors. By serving thousands of customers over the last two decades, Adam has a keen understanding of what clients’ needs are today and how to build value-added solutions. Adam has been a part of both the start-up world along with large-scale Private Equity vertical acquisition platforms. He has served as CEO of multiple platforms and is a principal in over 30+ platforms today. Adam and his team have a proven track record of growing tech-enabled platforms in antiquated industries. Adam’s areas of expertise include, but are not restricted to, growth vehicles, M&A, technology buildouts, client acquisition, revenue generation, talent acquisition, business integration, and overall management consulting.. Adam looks to bring his entire skillset to TAG in order to create the first specialty finance company in the alcohol/distribution sector. Prior to his business life, Adam was both a College World Series participant (University of Georgia) and a Professional baseball player (San Diego Padres)

TAG's co-founder and Chairman, Bryan Bradford, is the executive director of JC Bradford Family Office. Bryan’s FO invests in both private and public sectors with a focus on financial services and financial technology. Bryan is the founder and chairman of Austin Capital Bank SSB and has been extensively involved in the bank’s growth management since its inception in 2006. Bryan attended Princeton University for his AB degree and went on to attend McCombs School of Business (University of Texas) for his MBA program.

TAG has one mission: to allow each craft spirit business/brand owner to sleep better at night knowing they will be able to fund valuable production runs and increased volume size of purchase orders from wholesalers and distributors alike. With TAG's assistance, craft spirit companies can focus on production runs for larger purchase orders and let TAG take care of the rest.

TAG's founders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, making them well-positioned to lead the company in its mission to provide innovative lending solutions to the craft cocktail industry. With their deep understanding of corporate finance and operational strategy, they are poised to drive growth and success for TAG and its customers.

TAG is revolutionizing the craft spirit industry and providing business owners with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Let TAG help you grow today

For more information, please visit https://tagcapfunding.com/.

