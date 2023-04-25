European Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market to 2031: Players Include Cargill, General Mills, GNC, Herbalife Nutrition and Ingredion

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European weight loss and weight management diet market was valued at $40,875.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising availability of novel diets and organic food and the growing awareness of weight.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

General Mills Incorporation

GNC

Herbalife Nutrition

Ingredion Incorporated

Kellogg Company

Kraft Foods Inc.

Medifast Inc

Nestle SA

Nutrisystem Inc.

Pepsico Inc.

Weight Watchers Inc.

This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe weight loss and weight management diet and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe weight loss and weight management diet in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Meals

Low-carb/sugar Products

Low-salt Products

Low-fat Products

Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Meal Replacements

Organic Food

Beverages

Herbal Tea

Diet Soft Drinks

Slimming Water

Other Low-Calorie Beverages

Supplements

Protein Supplements

Fiber Supplements

Green Tea Extract

Conjua Acid Linoleic Acid

Based on Consumer Gender, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Male Consumers

Female Consumers

By Sales Channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Channels

Other Sales Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plqfgy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets