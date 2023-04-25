Orases Reaches 5-Year Milestone As A Forbes Technology Council Member

The C-level executives at Orases have been active members of the Forbes Technology Council for five years, taking the experiences and relationships built to improve their organization and community outreach.

Frederick, Maryland - April 24, 2023 - Orases, a Maryland custom software development company, surpassed the 5-year mark as an active Forbes Technology Council Member as of April 2023. As a member, Orases regularly participates in executive leadership events and online meetings with other industry-leading companies, collaborating and sharing ideas in order to grow and improve business processes and initiatives. In addition, Forbes provides members a platform in which they are able to share business-centric industry knowledge and insights with the online community. In fact, Orases recently published an article on Forbes, shedding light on how dApps can help businesses grow.

Since becoming a member of Forbes Technology Council in 2018, the executive leadership at Orases has been able to grow personally and professionally with CEO's and other C-level executives from organizations across the nation. The collaborative and growth-oriented discussion opportunities have led to significant growth and improvements to Orases' internal processes and operations. The aforementioned growth and improvements from being an active member of the council have led to recognition and praise from clients and external organizations alike. Recent recognitions include being selected as one of the Top Web Development Companies by SelectedFirms and Clutch naming Orases within their list of Top 1000 Global Service Providers.

Alongside the numerous business and operational benefits Orases has experienced through various council activities and events, the relationships built with other council members have also made a noticeable impact on Orases' community-based initiatives, which have always been a core value of their organization. With only a few months into 2023, Orases has already sponsored a variety of local community events, such as the " Let There Be Rock School '' event, supporting the local Frederick, MD community of young musicians. Their impact on the local community has also been recognized by The Frederick County Office of Economic Development, being named as one of the Top 50 Businesses For Community Impact in 2023.

Since 2000, Orases has been improving businesses across the nation by developing highly innovative and unique custom software solutions. In addition to their work in the Maryland community, Orases has also expanded its presence and operations to Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Denver. For more information about Orases and their custom software development services, visit their website at https://orases.com/ or give their team a call at (301) 756-5527.

