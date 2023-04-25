Your Boat Holiday Expands Services to Caribbean Destinations

Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Luxury yacht charter company Your Boat Holiday is expanding its services to the Caribbean after experiencing a 160% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023.

The expansion aligns with the company's goals of providing exceptional experiences on its luxury yachts. YBH has established partnerships with over 120 yacht charter companies and owners worldwide, increasing its fleet to 8,000 charter vessels, including super and mega yachts, catamarans, and sailing yachts. The company's charter experts can now offer yacht options for Caribbean vacations and beyond.

Mediterranean charter demand has been on the rise after the lifting of lockdown restrictions, resulting in early bookings for YBH. In 2022, YBH secured charter contracts worth more than EUR 2.5 million. The company has catered to events such as the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, Cannes Lions International Festival, and Saudi Arabia GP, as well as premier golfing competitions.

"Your Boat Holiday aims to maintain high standards and quality service by selecting brokers with a minimum of 10 years of experience in the market," says founder Giulia Di Leo.

Di Leo's extensive professional background and track record in the yachting industry exemplifies the company's commitment to high standards. The founder previously held positions as a yacht manager, charter manager, and project manager for boat shows with notable companies, in locations including Cannes, France, and Miami, Florida.

In addition to providing five-star service on private yachting holidays, YBH offers luxury yacht charters tailored for holistic wellness, including Michelin-starred culinary experiences. The company collaborates with art galleries to showcase artwork for clients on vacation. It also invests in marketing and technology systems, including a mobile app for managing charter experiences and a new yacht charter portal for more accessible bookings to Caribbean destinations.

About Your Boat Holiday

A global charter company leader in private yachting vacations, Your Boat Holiday (YBH) is a licensed charter broker, and maritime agent registered as Mediatore Marittimo in Italy. YBH was founded in 2017 by Giulia Di Leo and is a proud member of IYBA, ECPY, Confindustria Nautica, VIPCA, and PYA. Its team of seasoned experts handles over 8,000 vessels for charter, including super and mega yachts, catamarans and sailing yachts around the globe.

Contact

Giulia Di Leo

Email: giulia_dileo@yourboatholiday.com

Tel: +393343600997

Website: www.yourboatholiday.com

