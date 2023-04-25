Dashdot Wins "Most Outstanding Practice - Employee Flexibility" Award By The Australian Financial Review For Outstanding Employee Workplace Practices

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Dashdot, an Australian property investment company, received the "Most Outstanding Practice - Employee Flexibility" award at the recently held Australian Financial Review's Best Place To Work 2023 ceremony.

This Australian Financial Review (AFR) award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to creating a positive workplace culture and providing their employees with a supportive and fulfilling work environment.

Dashdot takes pride in its 50 permanent full-time/part-time employees who each bring something different and an exceptional commitment to the table.

The head of Dashdot's People Operations, Vanessa Newton, explains, "Our people are our powerhouse. We focus on attracting the best talent in Australia, and our standards are unapologetically high. We only want the best of the best to help our clients and support our team."

Newton credits their ability to attract and train exceptional talent to their culture of promoting personal and professional growth. They offer policies such as "work from anywhere" and unlimited annual leave to give employees more freedom despite their work responsibilities.

However, she notes that Dashdot's success is not solely due to its policies but also its philosophy of mutual respect and appreciation for its team. This approach has allowed them to balance people and performance, becoming recognized as one of the best workplaces as well as one of Australia's fastest-growing companies.

"This award is a testament to how Dashdot invests in its people, providing them with a workplace that values teamwork, performance, innovation, and personal growth, while giving them enough space to grow on their own. With this system, together, Dashdot creates best work practices that build the best place to work," Newton mentions.

Dashdot believes that providing employees with the freedom to take time off, rest, and connect whenever and wherever they need to is key to fostering commitment, creativity, and excellence that will be valuable for the company in the long run.

Aside from the "Most Outstanding Practice - Employee Flexibility" award, Dashot also brought home the Second place for the "Best Workplace - Property, Construction, Transport" award, emphasizing their efforts in making best workplace policies that establish Dashdot as a healthy and collaborative workplace that pursues excellence while having fun.

Dashdot is a property portfolio growth partner that helps Australians achieve financial flexibility through intelligent property investments. Its pioneering approach to the Australian real estate industry offers clients a unique opportunity to build a scalable and profitable portfolio.

The company uses advanced data science and prop-tech tools to identify top properties in prime locations. In addition, Dashdot provides personalized advice, market insights, and exceptional customer service to simplify the investment process.

