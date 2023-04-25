MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA ("MAIA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,222,200 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.25 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, MAIA has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 333,300 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing clinical trials of THIO, pre-clinical development of second-generation of telomere targeting compounds, and other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on April 27, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-runner for the offering.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Its lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

