New SARCAN depot shines in Saskatoon

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2023

Today the Minister of Environment joined SARCAN employees for the grand opening of their new depot in Saskatoon.

"We applaud SARCAN's efforts to make recycling easier and more convenient for their customers," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "Effective waste management is essential to responsible growth, and they continue to be an important partner in our province's work in waste reduction."

Although the new depot is twice the size of the facility it has replaced, it uses a fraction of the energy thanks to an innovative design. There is also more parking and additional conveyor belts for faster service.

"Since 1988, SARCAN Recycling has been a leader in creating employment opportunities for people experiencing disability, resource conservation, and community development across Saskatchewan," SARC and SARCAN Recycling Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "We are excited to begin our 35th year of recycling excellence by opening this new, modern, and efficient depot in Saskatoon. This new SARCAN depot is not only a more modern and safe workplace for our team of SARCAN recyclers, but also a brighter, quicker, and more efficient recycling depot that meets the needs of our passionate and loyal customers."

In addition to the grand opening and celebrating 35 years of operation, SARCAN recycled their 10 billionth container earlier this year.

"We appreciate having the opportunity to celebrate these milestones with our partners," Skoropad said.

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan envisions 1.4 million people living in the province by 2030. With this goal in mind, the Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how managing our solid waste requires a strategic approach to ensure our landfills are not overwhelmed and the environment is not polluted.

SARCAN's impressive recycling numbers support the Solid Waste Management Strategy which contributes to Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, setting a foundation to support a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and build a stronger Saskatchewan.

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca

Sean Homenick

SARCAN Recycling

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-380-8122

Email: shomenick@sarcan.sk.ca

