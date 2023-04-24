Celebrate Saskatchewan Tourism Week - April 24-30

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed April 24-30 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week. The week coincides with the national celebration of Tourism Week in Canada.

Saskatchewan Tourism Week brings attention to the significance of tourism, which generates over $2 billion in annual travel spending and employs almost 70,000 Saskatchewan residents in full- and part-time positions. It is a time to acknowledge tourism businesses and operators, whose efforts drive a vibrant visitor economy, create jobs and enhance quality of life.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim April 24-30 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week, and pay tribute to the sector's importance," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Tourism is present in communities throughout Saskatchewan, from small towns to cities to remote villages. Activity in any of these five industries - accommodations, food and beverage services, recreation and entertainment, transportation, and travel services - represents tourism. It influences all other areas of business and commerce, and certainly deserves this week of recognition."

The week will be a time to encourage Saskatchewan residents to discover something new this summer - to plan road trips through the province, try new activities, taste different flavours and explore unique, authentic experiences that set Saskatchewan apart from other destinations.

"Saskatchewan Tourism Week is an opportunity to showcase the efforts underway to grow tourism and make our province a destination sought by travellers all over the world," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "It acknowledges hardworking tourism operators and their employees who go above and beyond expectations to deliver great experiences, and innovative entrepreneurs who are creating new businesses and experiences to enhance our exceptional tourism resources. This year, Tourism Saskatchewan will be reminding people about the places, events, and communities across Saskatchewan that are ready and eager to welcome visitors."

There is enthusiasm among industry as travel steadily increases and operators prepare for a busy summer season. Throughout the week, Tourism Saskatchewan will release a series of videos on Facebook. These stories showcase the province's abundant tourism resources and some of the people, experiences and events that make Saskatchewan an inviting destination.

For more information on Saskatchewan Tourism Week, visit business.tourismsaskatchewan.com.

