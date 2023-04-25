St Albans Barracks/2nd Degree Agg Domestic

There were 2,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,274 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002202
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023/0041 hours
LOCATION: 1799 Truck Route, Alburgh
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dwight Clapper
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23. 2023, at 0041 hours Vermont State Police receive a 911 hang up call from the area of 1799 Truck Route in Alburgh. An investigation determined that Dwight Clapper, Age 46 of Alburgh, had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Clapper was arrested and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was released on a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: April 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Grand Isle
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:N
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993