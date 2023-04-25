Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/2nd Degree Agg Domestic

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2002202

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023/0041 hours

 

LOCATION: 1799 Truck Route, Alburgh

 

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Dwight Clapper          

 

AGE: 46

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23. 2023, at 0041 hours Vermont State Police receive a 911 hang up call from the area of 1799 Truck Route in Alburgh. An investigation determined that Dwight Clapper, Age 46 of Alburgh, had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Clapper was arrested and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was released on a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior Court.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: April 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM

 

COURT: Grand Isle

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:

 

MUG SHOT:N

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


St Albans Barracks/2nd Degree Agg Domestic

