St Albans Barracks/2nd Degree Agg Domestic

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002202

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023/0041 hours

LOCATION: 1799 Truck Route, Alburgh

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Dwight Clapper

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23. 2023, at 0041 hours Vermont State Police receive a 911 hang up call from the area of 1799 Truck Route in Alburgh. An investigation determined that Dwight Clapper, Age 46 of Alburgh, had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Clapper was arrested and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was released on a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: April 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Grand Isle

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:N