The Ultimate ZBrush Experience Returns To Hollywood This Fall

ZBrush Summit Celebrates its 10th Anniversary Returning to a Live Event in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for The ZBrush Summit 2023, the premier event for digital sculpting and art. The event's return to an in-person format also marks its 10th anniversary. Hosted by the Maxon team, the event will take place in Hollywood, CA and virtually from September 28th to October 1st, 2023. The four-day event will stream live, offering an engaging, real-time online experience where attendees all over the world can interact with a global community from a diverse cross-section of industries.

The event will take place at the Gnomon School of Visual Effects, conveniently located in Los Angeles (adjacent to Hollywood) at 1015 North Cahuenga Blvd. The event will feature:

Artist Insights

Attendees gain access to exclusive presentations by renowned digital artists and industry leaders from around the world. Highlights include detailed procedures and industry specific pipeline applications of ZBrush. Live Q&A sessions provide a rare opportunity for attendees to interact with and receive feedback from their favorite artists. This unique experience empowers artists while elevating their sculpting skills and knowledge.

Live ZBrush Sculpt-off

The live ZBrush Sculpt-Off is the world's most prestigious digital sculpting competition. Bringing together the best digital sculptors from diverse backgrounds and international pedigree. Competitors go head-to-head in front of a live and streaming audience to create masterpieces aligned with a given prompt while trying to complete their work within a set time limit. Bare witness to the power of ZBrush as digital sculptors showcase their speed and creativity in their quest to be crowned champion.

Creative Lifestyle

The Creative Lifestyle segment at the ZBrush Summit provides attendees a unique opportunity to see the creative process in action and to gain insight into the tools and techniques used by leading digital artists. The workshops may cover a range of topics, such as concept art, character design, and 3D printing, among others. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and interact with industry luminaries and experience an immersive and enriching environment meant to inspire creativity and encourage artists to push the boundaries of their own artistic abilities."We are thrilled to return to a live event for the ZBrush Summit's 10th anniversary," said Paul Gaboury, 3D Product Development Manager for ZBrush. "

The ZBrush Summit has become a gathering point for digital sculptors from around the world, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with them."

Registration for the event is now open at zbrushsummit.com. Whether attending in person or virtually, the ZBrush Summit will be the ultimate experience for digital sculpting and art enthusiasts.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

