Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Prime Minister will meet with the Members of the Artemis II Crew: Commander, Reid Wiseman, Pilot, Victor Glover, Mission Specialist, Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist, Jeremy Hansen.

The Prime Minister and the Members of the Artemis II Crew will meet with industry experts and youth participants who will showcase their projects with respect to space exploration. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.

5:15 p.m.