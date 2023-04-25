Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


4:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Members of the Artemis II Crew: Commander, Reid Wiseman, Pilot, Victor Glover, Mission Specialist, Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist, Jeremy Hansen.



Closed to media


4:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the Members of the Artemis II Crew will meet with industry experts and youth participants who will showcase their projects with respect to space exploration. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Note for media:



5:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in an industry panel discussion with the Members of the Artemis II Crew, moderated by the President of the Canadian Space Agency, Lisa Campbell and the NASA Administrator, Senator Bill Nelson. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




6:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Space Canada and Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) reception. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Closed to media


The Prime Minister will speak with the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c4801.html

