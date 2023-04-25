NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

There were 2,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,211 in the last 365 days.
HURST, Texas, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") NPF NPF NACQF announces Brent Turner has resigned from the Company's board of directors.
About NextPoint Financial Inc.
NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.
