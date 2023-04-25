Submit Release
NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

HURST, Texas, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint" or the "Company") NPF NPF NACQF announces Brent Turner has resigned from the Company's board of ‎directors.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

