Blockpass heralds Consensus 2023 with the most affordable, built-for-crypto ZK KYC

HONG KONG, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is excited to reveal that it is sponsoring and attending the Consensus event in Austin, Texas this week, from the 26th to the 28th of April. One of Blockpass' founders, Hans Lombardo, will be available to meet prospective customers and investors as well as press representatives at the event. In addition, Blockpass is offering a temporary discount on its services, with its subscription plans at 50% off their monthly minimum and accompanied by a free 7-day trial. To claim this discount, customers need to register via https://www.blockpass.org/eventform/ by the expiration date of June 1st, 2023!

Since 2015, Consensus has been a major feature in the blockchain and crypto calendar, with vast swathes of the community gathering to collaborate, discuss and create all manner of Web3 ideas and solutions. Organized by CoinDesk, the event provides an amazing opportunity for those involved by hosting a platform for blockchain and crypto businesses and revolutionary thinkers to meet with the community through talks and panels. This year, the event will also feature private workshops for interested parties to meet and work on key crypto challenges which CoinDesk will publish afterwards in a report.

Since the collapse of FTX and similar disasters faced by other crypto platforms, the regulation hammer is coming down hard on the crypto ecosystem. There is a fundamental lack of compliance opportunities for blockchain solutions and DeFi platforms leading to fraud and other illicit activity, which hurts the space both directly and through its perception by others. One of the first waves of measures being seen is the implementation of the Crypto Travel Rule regulations to enforce KYC and AML standards on crypto.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider with a bank-grade KYC/AML SaaS which enables Crypto and Web3 businesses to meet regulatory requirements and ensure the uniqueness of their users. With compliant solutions controlled by the users, it's not hard to see why the decentralized identity system which enables onboarding to all of the crypto-space (including DeFi and NFTs) has nearly a thousand verified business profiles (KYB), around one million verified user profiles (KYC), nearly a thousand business customers, and profile resharing of more than 25%.

With a multitude of crypto wallets supported, customers of Blockpass can access our zero-knowledge service with On-Chain KYC(R), crypto-address ownership checks, Unhosted Wallet KYC(TM) and a compliant DeFi identity layer with Know-Your-Human liveness and zero-knowledge sharing of identity aspects. All these benefits go some way to explaining why Blockpass has been chosen as the exclusive KYC provider of companies and platforms such as Gamee.com, National Geographic, Delta Exchange, Animoca Brands, Yugalabs, Chromaway, Next Earth, Enjinstarter, Boson Protocol, Polkadex, Meta Soccer, Crazy Defense Heroes, Revv Racing, Pangolin, Kyber Network, Axia Capital Bank, Defied Bank, Seedify, Silk Legal, and many others.

"I'm very excited to have the chance to meet so many fellow crypto enthusiasts and revolutionary blockchain thinkers when we converge on Consensus," said Hans Lombardo, Blockpass President/Co-Founder. "It's been a busy year for us at Blockpass but we're eager to bring affordable, watertight regulatory compliance to the entire industry as regulators around the world ensure this incredible space is safe for all legitimate entities to enjoy."

Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience and meet regulatory compliance globally. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations and legal developments have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-Chain KYC(R), the only live zero knowledge solution for Crypto KYC, and Unhosted Wallet KYC solution finally enabling blockchains and DeFi platforms to have a compliance layer.

Blockpass is a leader in Web3 regulatory compliance solutions, providing a diversified range of services to bring trust and security to the identification process in Web3. These services include KYC & AML for all of Web3 (DeFi, NFTs, exchanges & blockchains), Travel Rule provision for regulated VASPs, and blockchain forensics. With a decentralized network of around one million crypto enthusiasts and one thousand business customers, Blockpass offers the fastest and most affordable KYC & AML screening in the Crypto sector. Additionally, Blockpass is the first provider of a "Crypto Travel Rule" solution for unhosted wallets, which certifies the ownership and control of non-custodial wallets.

Demonstrating its commitment to data security and operational efficiency, Blockpass in March 2023 achieved the rigorous ISO 27001 certification from the British Assessment Bureau, the most coveted informational management security system in the world. In addition, Blockpass also attained the highest level of the UK Government's Cyber Essentials program in 2022 and was invited to participate in Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's sandbox in 2021. Blockpass also introduced its On-Chain KYC(R) solution in the same year, a pioneering on-chain KYC solution that enables customers to conduct zero-knowledge verification of users and adhere to compliance standards without seeing the underlying data. Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized this solution in early 2022 to onboard over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale - the largest in Crypto sector history.

