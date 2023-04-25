Taiwan Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 29%

There were 2,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,198 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the Embedded Finance industry in the Taiwan is expected to grow by 41.7% on annual basis to reach US$2,664.1 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.0% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$2,664.1 million in 2023 to reach US$8,658.1 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Taiwan Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
2.1. Taiwan Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
2.2. Taiwan Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors
3. Taiwan Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector
3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4. Taiwan Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
4.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
4.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
4.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
4.4. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
5. Taiwan Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
5.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
5.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
5.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
6. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
7.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments
7.2. Consumer Products - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.3. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.4. Automotive - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.5. Healthcare - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.6. Real Estate - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.7. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.8. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
8. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
8.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
8.2. B2B Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
8.3. B2C Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
9. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
9.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering
9.2. Product Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
9.3. Service Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
10. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
10.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
10.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
10.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
10.4. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
11. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
11.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
11.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
11.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
12. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
12.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel
12.2. Embedded Sales - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.3. Bancassurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.4. Brokers/IFA's - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.5. Tied Agents - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
13. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
13.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance
13.2. Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
13.3. Non-Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14. Taiwan Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
14.1. Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance
14.2. Motor Vehicle Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.3. Fire & Property Damage - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.4. Accident & Health - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.5. General Liability - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.6. Marine, Aviation & Other Transport - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.7. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
15. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
16. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
16.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
16.2. Business Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
16.3. Consumer Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
17.1. Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors
17.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.3. IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.4. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.5. Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.6. Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.7. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
18.1. Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors
18.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.3. Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.4. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.5. Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.6. Education - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.7. Automotive - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.8. Financial Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.9. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
19.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending
19.2. BNPL Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19.3. POS Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19.4. Personal Loans - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
20. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
20.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
20.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
20.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
20.4. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
21. Taiwan Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
21.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
21.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
21.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
22. Taiwan Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
23. Taiwan Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
23.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment
23.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.3. Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.4. Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.5. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.6. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.7. Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.8. Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.9. Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
24. Taiwan Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
24.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
24.2. B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
24.3. B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
25. Taiwan Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
25.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
25.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
25.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
25.4. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
26. Taiwan Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
26.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
26.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
26.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
27. Taiwan Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
28. Taiwan Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
29. Taiwan Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
29.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets
29.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Soft Assets, 2020-2029
29.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Hard Assets, 2020-2029
30. Taiwan Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
30.1. Market Share Analysis by End User
30.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by SME's, 2020-2029
30.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Large Enterprises, 2020-2029
31. Further Reading
