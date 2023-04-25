Submit Release
Cutera, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on May 9, 2023

Cutera, Inc. CUTR ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

To join the conference call, dial 1-800-319-4610 (domestic) or +1-631-891-4304 (international) and ask to join Cutera's earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera's website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

