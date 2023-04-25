Submit Release
FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 11.3% to $33.1 million from $29.7 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $26.9 to $23.2 million, loan participations increasing ~52.5% from $2.9 million to $4.4 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $5.5 million
  • Total net lease and loan revenues, including the changes in fair value of loan receivables, decreased 31.1% to $21.4 million from $31.1 million
  • Gross profit decreased 68.5% to $3.8 million from $12.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(4.0) million compared to $2.0 million
  • Net income of $7.9 million compared with net income of $633 thousand. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain on bargain purchase for $14.5 million and a benefit from income taxes for $2.7 million
  • Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders of $6.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $23.5 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share 

Results for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022, vs. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 28.9% to $111.8 million from $86.7 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $83.4 to $75.1 million, loan participations increasing from $3.3 million to $31.2 million and loan originations increasing from $0 to $5.5 million
  • Total net lease and loan revenues, including the changes in fair value of loan receivables, decreased 9.9% to $113.1 million from $125.4 million
  • Gross profit decreased 19.7% to $37.1 million from $46.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(0.5) million compared to $11.4 million
  • Net income increased to $13.6 million compared with net income of $3.3 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain on bargain purchase for $14.5 million and a benefit from income taxes for $16.6 million
  • Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders increased to $9.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under "Non-GAAP Measures".

Operational Highlight:

  • In December, FlexShopper purchased the assets of Revolution Financial, Inc. The purchase facilitated the launch of a brick and mortar, direct origination model for loans to underserved consumers in 11 states. There are currently 100 locations with plans to expand, via revenue share agreements, to additional locations.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Tuesday. April 25, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CqIR0Ahy

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CqIR0Ahy

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website.



FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the years ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021  
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net   $ 105,936,072     $ 124,505,432  
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value     7,120,101       921,324  
Total revenues     113,056,173       125,426,756  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     72,556,431       78,669,393  
Loan origination costs and fees     3,384,013       508,493  
Marketing     11,031,695       9,129,062  
Salaries and benefits     10,991,477       11,489,208  
Operating expenses     21,395,767       18,265,781  
Total costs and expenses     119,359,383       118,061,937  
                 
Operating (loss)/ income     (6,303,210 )     7,364,819  
                 
Gain on extinguishment of debt     -       1,931,825  
Gain on bargain purchase     14,461,274       -  
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs     (11,161,396 )     (5,238,560 )
(Loss)/income before income taxes     (3,003,332 )     4,058,084  
Benefit /(expense) from income taxes     16,635,051       (785,310 )
Net income     13,631,719       3,272,774  
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares     3,730,580       2,439,099  
Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders   $ 9,901,139     $ 833,675  
                 
Basic and diluted income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.45     $ 0.04  
Diluted   $ 0.44     $ 0.04  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic     21,646,896       21,387,960  
Diluted     22,425,354       23,227,964  



FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash   $ 6,051,713     $ 4,986,559  
Restricted cash     121,636       108,083  
Lease receivables, net     35,540,043       25,473,154  
Loan receivables at fair value     32,932,504       3,560,108  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,489,136       1,823,256  
Lease merchandise, net     31,550,441       40,942,112  
Total current assets     109,685,473       76,893,272  
                 
Property and equipment, net     8,086,862       5,490,434  
Right of use asset, net     1,406,270       1,553,330  
Intangible assets, net     15,162,349       4,960  
Other assets, net     1,934,728       870,060  
Deferred tax asset, net     12,013,828       -  
Total assets   $ 148,289,510     $ 84,812,056  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 6,511,943     $ 7,982,180  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     310,820       391,078  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest     1,209,455       1,053,088  
Accrued expenses     3,988,093       2,987,646  
Lease liability - current portion     208,001       172,732  
Total current liabilities     12,228,312       12,586,724  
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $352,252 at 2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs     80,847,748       50,061,924  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion     10,750,000       3,750,000  
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of $1,165,027 discount at 2022     3,158,471       -  
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition     8,703,684       -  
Deferred income tax liability     -       495,166  
Lease liabilities net of current portion     1,566,622       1,774,623  
Total liabilities     117,254,837       68,668,437  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value     851,660       851,660  
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value     21,952,000       21,952,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at December 31, 2021     2,176       2,144  
Additional paid in capital     39,819,420       38,560,117  
Accumulated deficit     (31,590,583 )     (45,222,302 )
Total stockholders' equity     31,034,673       16,143,619  
    $ 148,289,510     $ 84,812,056  



FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

    2022     2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income   $ 13,631,719     $ 3,272,774  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     72,556,431       78,669,393  
Other depreciation and amortization     4,769,614       2,875,902  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     228,843       220,816  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition     19,747       -  
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants     997,830       1,648,627  
Provision for doubtful accounts     57,420,480       40,342,618  
Gain on sale of lease receivables     8,821,106       -  
Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance     155,093       9,460  
Deferred income tax     (17,282,364 )     495,166  
Gain on debt extinguishment     -       (1,931,825 )
Gain on bargain purchase     (14,461,274 )     -  
Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value     9,559,979       (248,984 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:                
Lease receivables     (76,308,475 )     (56,738,233 )
Loan receivables at fair value     (25,612,049 )     (3,221,679 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,665,880 )     (87,394 )
Lease merchandise     (63,164,760 )     (76,789,165 )
Security deposits     (4,956 )     (8,338 )
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition     164,102       -  
Lease liabilities     (14,488 )     (5,811 )
Accounts payable     (1,976,844 )     74,561  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     (80,258 )     (165,461 )
Accrued expenses     1,009,468       331,542  
Net cash used in operating activities     (31,236,936 )     (11,256,031 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Cash acquired in business combination     2,938,355       -  
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs     (6,498,115 )     (4,065,384 )
Purchases of data costs     (1,640,885 )     (884,160 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (5,200,645 )     (4,949,544 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement     36,455,000       19,850,000  
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement     (5,730,000 )     (6,575,000 )
Debt issuance related costs     (166,745 )     (565,273 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     261,505       68,172  
Proceeds from promissory notes to related parties     7,000,000       -  
Principal payment under finance lease obligation     (11,184 )     (7,707 )
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition     (283,266 )     -  
Repayment of installment loan     (9,022 )     (11,207 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     37,516,288       12,758,985  
                 
INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH     1,078,707       (3,446,590 )
                 
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period     5,094,642       8,541,232  
                 
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period   $ 6,173,349     $ 5,094,642  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ 10,289,334     $ 4,945,690  
Noncash investing and financing activities                
Acquisition of loan receivables at fair value   $ 13,320,326     $ -  
Acquisition of property and equipment     136,249       -  
Acquisition of intangible assets     15,307,894       -  
Acquisition of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition     8,539,582       -  
Acquisition of accounts payable     506,607       -  
Acquisition of deferred tax liability     4,773,370       -  
Issuance of promissory note related to acquisition     3,421,991       -  


Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

    2022     2021     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net income   $ 13,631,719     $ 3,272,774     $ 10,358,945       316.5  
Income taxes     (16,635,051 )     785,310       (17,420,361 )     (2,218.3 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     228,843       220,816       8,027       3.6  
Other amortization and depreciation     4,769,614       2,875,902       1,893,712       65.8  
Interest expense     10,932,553       5,017,744       5,914,809       117.9  
Stock-based compensation     997,830       1,125,819       (127,989 )     (11.4 )
Product/infrastructure expenses     -       10,000       (10,000 )        
Gain on debt extinguishment     -       (1,931,825 )     1,931,825          
Gain on bargain purchase     (14,461,274 )     -       (14,461,274 )        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (535,766 )   $ 11,376,540     $ (11,912,306 )     (104.7 )


The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate," or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com
FlexShopper, Inc.


